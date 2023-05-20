Police warn of alleged police impersonator after woman pulled over leaving Wawa in Bucks County

Reports of a police impersonator in Bucks County have sparked an investigation by a local police department this weekend.

The alleged impersonator pulled over a 31-year-old woman as she left a Wawa on West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville around midnight Saturday.

Police say the suspect is a man in his 30s wearing a plain dark uniform with a gold badge, carrying a flashlight. He is said to be driving a black or blue SUV with interior blue and red lights at the dashboard.

MORE HEADLINES:

It is unclear if the woman had any interaction with the impersonator, or any further details about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police are also urging anyone concerned about the legitimacy of a traffic stop to pull into a well lit area and call 911 to verify.