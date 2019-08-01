Police fatally shoot man who fired gun into the air while walking down the street

Authorities say a man brandishing a gun was fatally shot by police Thursday morning in Allentown.

Police responded to the area of Fifth and Tilghman Streets around 7 a.m. after they received reports of a man walking down the street and firing a gun into the air.

Responding officers encountered the man on the 500 block of North 5th Street. Police say the man was instructed by officers to drop the firearm, but he did not comply. The man allegedly started walking towards the officers and pointed his gun at them.

Police opened fire on the man and fatally shot him. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Witnesses report hearing around 20 shots were fired.

“The investigation into this morning’s fatal shooting is in the earliest of stages. I urge everyone to remain patient until all the facts are known, and the investigation has been completed," Mayor Ray O'Connell said in a statement.