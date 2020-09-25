Police: Father charged following kidnapping of 7-year-old daughter, leading to Amber Alert

An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old Cheltenham Township girl who police say was abducted has been canceled after she was found safe in New York City.

"One of the males was the girl's biological father who does not have custody as well as two different males who were armed and were wearing body armor," said Cheltenham Township Police Lieutenant Andy Snyder.

Police got information that a Dodge Charger was one of three cars the men were in headed northbound on the New Jersey Turnpike to New York City where the girl's father Juan Torres lives in Queens, according to police.

They tracked him there late Friday evening bringing the alleged kidnapping to a peaceful end.

"One of our hostage negotiators were able to get him on the phone and negotiate his surrender to the New York City Police Department. He surrendered at 104th precinct in New York and the girl was recovered uninjured," said Lt. Snyder.

Police are still investigating what led to all of this. They say the girl’s mother is deceased and that she lives with her grandmother who is her guardian.

Police say the grandmother was in fear when they say the father took the girl from outside the home. The other two men involved have not been identified. Torres is facing several charges in addition to kidnapping, according to police.

The other two men involved have not been identified. Torres is facing several charges in addition to kidnapping, according to police.

Torres was unable to post the $1 million cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.

Juan Torres

