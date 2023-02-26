Police: Fight leads to stolen gun, barricade situation in Tioga; 1 man in custody

Philadelphia police are on the scene of barricade situation that has been unfolding in Philadelphia's Tioga section Sunday afternoon.

It all began when a fight erupted on the 3700 block of 15th Street just after noon.

Two men took another person's firearm and ran into a nearby apartment, according to authorities.

Police declared a barricade less than 20 minutes later, and eventually took one man into custody. It is unclear if a second man is still inside the apartment.

Most of the house has been cleared at this time as police await a search warrant for the rest of the property.

No further details have been released.