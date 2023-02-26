Woman dead after blaze breaks out at Philadelphia nursing home, police say

A nursing home fire has claimed the life of at least one person in Philadelphia's Wynnfield Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Kearsely Nursing Home on the 2100 block of 49th Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.

They responded to find the sprinkler system had already knocked down the blaze, which was contained to a small section of the nursing home.

MORE HEADLINES:

However, officials say one woman did succumb to her injuries. Her identity and any further details have yet to be released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.