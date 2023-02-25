Man critically injured after he is shot in the back in broad daylight on North Philly street, police say

article

A 22-year-old man was critically injured after someone shot him in the back, in broad daylight, on a North Philadelphia street.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, around 3:30, on the 2500 block of West Harold Street, according to authorities.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

They rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made, as they actively investigate the shooting.

