Police find man, 27, fatally shot in driveway of home in West Oak Lane

Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the driveway of a West Oak Lane home early Thursday morning.

According to police the homicide happened just before 3:30 a.m. 67th Avenue and 16th Street.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was reportedly shot three times in the abdomen. Police say a total of seven spent shell casings were found on the scene.

The man was taken to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 4 a.m. Police say the victim lived 2 blocks away from the shooting scene.

Detectives have not made any arrests and do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP