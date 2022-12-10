Police: Firefighter falls from roof after fire erupts at book store in Bucks County

article

An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in Bucks County left one firefighter injured Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a water flow alarm at Ebooks Web LLC on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township around 9 a.m.

However, it was found to be an active fire that was placed under control.

Officials say one firefighter from Nottingham Fire Company fell from a roof while battling the blaze. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and is being investigated by fire investigators and ATF on scene.