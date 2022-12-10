Police: Firefighter falls from roof after fire erupts at book store in Bucks County
article
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in Bucks County left one firefighter injured Saturday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a water flow alarm at Ebooks Web LLC on Bridgewater Road in Bensalem Township around 9 a.m.
However, it was found to be an active fire that was placed under control.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Source: Husband of Bucks County woman missing for 2 months in custody
- Court rules box covering Columbus statue in South Philadelphia must be removed
- Kensington double shooting kills 1 man; critically injures another, police say
Officials say one firefighter from Nottingham Fire Company fell from a roof while battling the blaze. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and is being investigated by fire investigators and ATF on scene.