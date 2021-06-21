Police: Fireworks blast inside pickup critically injures man in Lehigh County

article

A fireworks explosion inside a pickup truck critically injured a man in eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

Police in Emmaus said the 35-year-old man was sitting inside the truck when the fireworks detonated just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital in critical condition with injuries that Chief Troy Schantz called "severe."

Police, first responders and the Allentown bomb squad were called to the scene and found the truck heavily damaged, with all of its windows blown out. People in neighboring homes were evacuated for about an hour.

Investigators determined that the man had purchased the fireworks about a year ago and wasn’t involved in their manufacture, police said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter