Expand / Collapse search

Police: Florida man said he'd bring gun to Walmart if toy was broken

Published 
Updated 48 mins ago
Florida
Associated Press
article

Anthony Reed, 33, is accused of threatening to return to a Walmart store with a gun if the remote control car he was purchasing didn't work.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Authorities in Florida say a man threatened to return to a Walmart store with a gun if the remote control car he was buying didn't work.

Clearwater police spokesman Rob Shaw says police arrested 33-year-old Anthony Reed on Monday evening. They say he made the threat Friday, days after 22 people were killed in a shooting rampage at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Reed told the employee he's "serious about his money" and would come back with a gun if the car didn't work. The report says the threat created a "well-founded fear" for employees.

RELATED COVERAGE:

El Paso shooting: Attack that left 22 dead probed as domestic terrorism

Police: Anti-immigrant manifesto linked to El Paso suspect

2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours leave 31 dead, 51 injured

Police identified Reed through the store's surveillance system. Reed told police he was joking and doesn't own a gun.

He's facing a felony charge of making a false report about using a firearm in a violent manner.