Police: Group of teens attacked men walking down street in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of teens after they allegedly attacked a 32-year-old man and his two friends last week in Center City.

Authorities say the victims were walking along the 600 block of 17th Street around 9 p.m. when a group of unknown teens approached them from behind. According to police, one victim was struck in the head and the other two men were assaulted.

The alleged attackers fled the area and were last seen heading north on 17th Street.

Police encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact authorities at 215-686-8477.