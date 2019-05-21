Police: Group steals Children's Miracle Network donation jar

Police say they are searching for a group of people wanted for stealing a donation jar meant to help sick children.

It happened at the Dairy Queen on the 2600 block of Ridge Pike in Lower Providence.

Surveillance cameras were rolling and captured two women and a man as they waited in line for ice cream back on April 19 around 9:45 p.m. Within seconds, the group took off with the Children's Miracle Network donation jar and the cash, according to police.

Employees and customers take great pride in the fact that they help children. They proudly display the donation jars at the service windows. As the money comes in, the donations are forwarded to the charities. Police say the thieves got away with about $60.

If you have information, please contact LPPD at 610-539-5901.

