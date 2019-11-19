Police: Group takes security guard hostage in effort to 'take the land back' in Poconos

article

A group claiming that they were indigenous Native Americans to the Pocono Mountains broke into a building and took a security officer hostage in an attempt to "take the land back," according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police received a call on Nov. 18 that a group of armed people were attempting to enter the Pine Ridge community clubhouse. Several men caused extensive damage to the building while two women were in getaway vehicles nearby, police said.

Investigators say two of the men stole the hostage's personal vehicle and another stole the security vehicle. According to police, they attempted to flee the scene with the hostage. Responding troopers took six people into custody. A seventh person was taken into custody after police say he crashed the stolen security vehicle.

The security guard held hostage reported minor injuries.

Charges include aggravated assault, robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, theft and criminal conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing.