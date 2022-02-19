Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Police: Helicopter crashes into ocean off Miami Beach

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 3:51PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Helicopter crashes into ocean off Miami Beach

Miami Beach police released this video of a helicopter crashing into the ocean. Two people were sent to the hospital and are listed as stable condition. (Credit: Miami Beach Police)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Miami Beach police say two people are in stable condition after a helicopter crashed into the ocean Saturday afternoon near 10th street.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. local time. Three people were on board but only two occupants were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, authorities posted on Twitter.

Investigators say the Miami Beach Fire Department and the FAA are responding to the scene.

RELATED: Federal investigators share preliminary findings on Drexel Hill helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes into ocean

Screenshot from footage of a helicopter crashes off the shore of Miami Beach. (Credit: Miami Beach Police)

Police say the beach between 9th and 11th streets are closed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 