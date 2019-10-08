Police: Homeless man charged in Spring Garden jogger attack

article

A homeless man has been arrested and charged after police say he attacked a woman while she was jogging in Spring Garden.

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 8 shortly before 6 p.m. on the 2220 block of Wallace Street.

According to police, Prevarious Fowler,43, was charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Investigators say the 30-year-old woman was approached by a man who punched and kicked her in the face. The woman told police she doesn't know the man and the attack was unprovoked.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital for injuries to her face and shoulder.

The man was reportedly discovered walking in front of a gym while police were observing gym security footage of him following the alleged attack. Police said he was detected by his distinctive footwear: one sneaker and one sandal.