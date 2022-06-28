Police: Houses evacuated in Oak Lane barricade situation, gas odor coming from house
article
PHILADELPHIA - A barricade situation in Philadelphia's Oak Lane neighborhood has prompted a response from SWAT teams.
Police say a 35-year-old man armed with a baseball bat has barricaded himself in a house on the 6800 block of North Sydenham around 5:31 a.m.
A gas smell was detected from inside the house, prompting police to evacuate two other houses on the street.
Police believe the man may have hit a gas line in the kitchen.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Off-duty corrections officer carjacked at gunpoint, shoots at alleged carjacker in Feltonville
- 'I have no words': Man jumped by group of teens while walking to down Philadelphia street
- 2 shot dead after forcing their way into South Philadelphia home, sources say
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.