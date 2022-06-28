Police: Houses evacuated in Oak Lane barricade situation, gas odor coming from house

article

A barricade situation in Philadelphia's Oak Lane neighborhood has prompted a response from SWAT teams.

Police say a 35-year-old man armed with a baseball bat has barricaded himself in a house on the 6800 block of North Sydenham around 5:31 a.m.

A gas smell was detected from inside the house, prompting police to evacuate two other houses on the street.

Police believe the man may have hit a gas line in the kitchen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.