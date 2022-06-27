2 dead following South Philadelphia shooting, 1 victim shot more than a dozen times
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were shot to death Monday afternoon inside a property in South Philadelphia.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1600 block of South 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 33-year-old man who police say was shot over a dozen times.
Both victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital where police say they died.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.