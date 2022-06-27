2 dead following South Philadelphia shooting, 1 victim shot more than a dozen times

Authorities say two men were shot to death Monday afternoon inside a property in South Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1600 block of South 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 33-year-old man who police say was shot over a dozen times.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital where police say they died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting.