2 dead following South Philadelphia shooting, 1 victim shot more than a dozen times

Published 
Updated 3:54PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were shot to death Monday afternoon inside a property in South Philadelphia. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1600 block of South 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 33-year-old man who police say was shot over a dozen times. 

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital where police say they died. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly double shooting. 