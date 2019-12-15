Police ID 2 killed in Tacony crash that left 4 others injured; driver charged with DUI

Two people have died and four others are wounded following a two-vehicle crash in Tacony.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday at Cottman and Torresdale avenues.

Police said 27-year-old Nehamiah Carstephen was driving a Chevy Malibu and blew a red light when he crashed into a Nissan Maxima carrying four female passengers. Three of the young women were ejected, one of whom was killed.

Authorities identified the deceased as Ciara Parker, also known as "Little Bits."

A 30-year-old woman was also critically injured with severe head trauma and bleeding on the brain. A 29-year-old woman suffered a broken hip and leg, and an 28-year-old woman driving the Nissan suffered a back fracture.

Carstephen suffered a broken arm as a result of the crash. He was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

Carstephen's passenger, his 18-year-old nephew Rashaan Cole, was transported to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, where he was prononuced dead.

A bottle of alcohol was recovered from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

