Police ID man fatally shot during argument over woman in Grays Ferry

Authorities say an argument over a woman lead to a deadly shooting late Tuesday night in Grays Ferry.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Oakford Street around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers say two men were arguing over a woman when a 31-year-old was shot multiple times in the face. The victim, later identified as Nico Rande-Reed-Johnson, was pronounced dead shortly after 10:40 p.m.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

