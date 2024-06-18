Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until THU 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Police ID officer who shot armed dirt bike rider during Philadelphia traffic stop

Published  June 18, 2024 3:05pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Dirt bike rider shot by police after he pulls gun on them

Philly police discharge their weapons when a dirt bike rider pulls a gun on them.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators in Philadelphia have identified an officer who they say shot a dirt bike driver who pulled a gun on police during a traffic stop.

Police on Saturday tracked down a dirt bike rider who they were told from a police helicopter was driving recklessly and weaving in and out of traffic.

Officers caught up with the 31-year-old driver on the 700 block of North 6th Street, and told the man his bike would be confiscated for its illegal operation.

Police say the unnamed suspect became agitated and "reached for a concealed weapon" during the confrontation. 

Investigators say Officer Paul Moore, 32, was behind the suspect when he saw him drawing a firearm and tried unsuccessfully to disarm the man. 

That's when police say Officer Moore discharged his firearm and struck the suspect. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say they found the suspect's weapon at the scene. 

Officer Moore has been placed on administrative leave during the internal investigation, per the Philadelphia Police Department's policy.