Police identify 20-year-old man shot and killed in Camden

article

Authorities are investigating after a young man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Camden.

Police say 20-year-old Justin Ingram was gunned down on the 3000 block of Ingram Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say Ingram was shot several times and succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting. No word on any arrests at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!