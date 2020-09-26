Expand / Collapse search

Police identify 20-year-old man shot and killed in Camden

CAMDEN - Authorities are investigating after a young man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Camden. 

Police say 20-year-old Justin Ingram was gunned down on the 3000 block of Ingram Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say Ingram was shot several times and succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting. No word on any arrests at this time. 

