Police identify 20-year-old man shot and killed in Camden
article
CAMDEN - Authorities are investigating after a young man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Camden.
Police say 20-year-old Justin Ingram was gunned down on the 3000 block of Ingram Street just before 3:30 p.m.
Police say Ingram was shot several times and succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.
Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting. No word on any arrests at this time.
