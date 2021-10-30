Police identify 41-year-old man shot and killed in Trenton
TRENTON - Authorities in Trenton have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot multiple times early Saturday morning and later died at the hospital.
Officers from the Trenton Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Brunswick Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.
Police found 41-year-old Dartanian Ames suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Ames, a Lawrence resident, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where police say he died.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.
