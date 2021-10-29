2 men shot to death in Trenton, police say
TRENTON - Authorities in New Jersey's capital city are searching for a gunman after police say two men were shot and killed in broad daylight on Friday.
Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the first block of Cleveland Avenue around 9:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
Investigators said one of the men was dead when officers arrived and another was brought to the hospital where he died.
No arrests were reported immediately following the double homicide.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Menafra of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.
