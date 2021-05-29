Police identify body of 60-year-old man pulled from bay in New Jersey

article

Authorities in Atlantic County said the body of a missing man was found floating in a bay Friday night in Longport, New Jersey.

Officers from the Longport Police Department were called to the area of 22nd Avenue and the bay around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check after 60-year-old Andrew Stern was reported missing, according to police.

A short time later, police said multiple people reported seeing a body floating in the bay near 33rd Avenue. The U.S. Coast Guard pulled the body from the water near Monroe Avenue in Margate and began lifesaving efforts.

Police say Stern died from his injuries early Saturday morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to authorities.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter