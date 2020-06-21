Police identify body of swimmer recovered from Delaware River near Delanco Township

Authorities have identified the body of a man who was pulled from the Delaware River near Delanco Township on Sunday night following an exhaustive search.

Police say 22-year-old Brayan Tenecela was identified by his family shortly after his body was pulled from the water. Medical examiners are working to determine how Brayan died.

Credit: Jennifer Yunga

Authorities responded to the area of Union Avenue in just before 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who went underwater and never resurfaced.

Investigators say Tenecela was swimming two friends when he was pulled under by the tide.

The search for Tenecela required 10 agencies, including five boats and two helicopters, and lasted over five hours.

