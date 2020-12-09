Expand / Collapse search

Police identify man fatally shot inside truck in East Germantown

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

EAST GERMANTOWN - Philadelphia police have identified a man found fatally shot inside a car Monday night in East Germantown. 

Investigators say 23-year-old Jabrail Wyatt was shot in the head and chest while inside a Dodge Ram on the 5500 block of Bloyd Street. 

Officers from the city's 18th district rushed Wyatt to Albert Einstein Medical Center around 10:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning. 

No arrests have been reported in connection to the deadly shooting. Investigators are working to piece together the events surrounding the gunfire.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter