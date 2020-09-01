Police identify man killed in Overbrook crash that injured 6, including 2 children

Philadelphia police say one person has died and six others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s Overbrook Park neighborhood.

Police say a Ford was speeding eastbound on 7200 block of Haverford Avenue around 2 p.m. when it crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a Honda head-on. The Honda lost control and subsequently struck five vehicles that were parked along the roadside. The driver of the Ford reportedly fled the scene and left a 27-year-old woman and two young boys.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Chad Anthony Grey was pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old victim was hospitalized and her condition is unknown at this time. The 4-year-old child was taken to CHOP in stable condition and the 1-year-old was treated at Jefferson Hospital and later released.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Three of the idle cars that were struck during the accident were occupied, according to police. A 42-year-old was hospitalized with a laceration to his right leg. A 61-year-old woman and a 59-year-old woman were also hospitalized.

Authorities have not announced any arrests at this time. Police say they have obtained video surveillance of the crash and have identified witnesses to help with their investigation.

