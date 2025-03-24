Police identify man who was shot by Philadelphia officers while armed with BB gun

The Brief Police have identified a man who they say was shot by an officer during a court-ordered building inspection. The shooting happened after authorities say John Harley, 36, approached the door with what appeared to be a rifle. After the shooting, officials learned Harley's weapon was an airsoft-style BB gun.



Philadelphia police have identified the man who was shot and critically wounded by an officer last week while carrying a BB gun.

He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital following the shooting, where he was listed in critical condition.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 11 am. on March 19, when a building inspector from the Licenses and Inspections Office, accompanied by sheriff’s deputies, arrived at a residence on the 1900 block of Morris Street for a court-ordered interior inspection. The inspector and deputies knocked and announced their presence when authorities say a Black male, later identified as 36-year-old John Harley, approached the door holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Seeing the weapon, one deputy drew his firearm, backed away, and repeatedly ordered Harley to drop the gun. Harley ignored the commands and retreated inside the house. The deputy called 911 for police assistance.

Shortly after, Harley exited the house, still holding the weapon, and walked from Morris Street to Moore Street while being followed by deputies at a safe distance. Officers, including a sergeant and Officer Damien Stevenson from the Counter-Terrorism Operations Unit, arrived to assist.

The officers ordered Harley to drop the weapon, but police say he continued walking and raised the weapon, pointing it at them. In response, Officer Stevenson fired his weapon four times, striking Harley in the right flank. Harley dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.

Harley was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received treatment. No officers or bystanders were injured.

Police have since stated that the weapon Harley was in possession of was a BB gun.

The incident was captured on multiple body-worn cameras and security footage from nearby locations.

What's next:

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved charged against Harley including posing an instrument of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Per department policy, the officer involved in the shooting, a 17-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, has been placed on administrative duty. The investigation is ongoing and led by the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, the Internal Affairs Bureau and the District Attorney’s Office.