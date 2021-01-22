Police identify man, woman found fatally shot inside Bustleton apartment

article

Philadelphia police have identified two people found fatally shot inside an apartment Friday afternoon in Bustleton.

Officers responded to the 9400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 3 p.m. after a maintenance worker reported finding a man and a woman shot in the head.

According to police, 58-year-old Mark Ruff was fatally shot in the kitchen and 43-year-old Nicole Newell was found dead in the bedroom.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. It's unknown what sparked the deadly shooting.

