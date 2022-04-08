Police identify suspect in Frankford shootout that injured SEPTA officer, 3 others

Authorities have identified a gunman involved in Wednesday night's shootout in Frankford that injured four people, including a SEPTA Transit Officer.

Police say 18-year-old Zyhiem Hartman exchanged gunfire with seven police officers from inside an apartment on the 4700 block of Leiper Street.

Police initially reported that Hartman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but an autopsy confirmed that he was fatally shot by police.

Investigators on Friday shared preliminary information on the chaotic scene that started near the Arrott Transportation Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 4700 block of Penn Street after hearing 8-9 gunshots.

Ervis Onuzi, 28, has been identified as the SEPTA Transit Police officer who was wounded during a gun battle with a suspect on Wednesday. (SEPTA)

The gunshots stemmed from a physical altercation between the suspect and another man, police said. It's believed that the suspect fired at the man, striking him once in the neck, while he was walking away. Two women, ages 52 and 42, were hit in the lower body by apparent stray gunfire.

Police spotted a suspect in a black hooded sweatshirt running down the 1600 block of Arrott Street and gave chase, police said. Officer and witnesses saw the suspect run into a property on the 4700 block of Arrott Street.

Police said the suspect briefly exited the building without his black hooded sweatshirt on, but slammed the door when he saw officers. Police declared a barricade and soon after heard gunshots from an upper floor.

Police requested for long-gun trained officers and SEPTA Police Officer Ervis Onuzi responded to the scene, according to investigators. Officer Onuzi was shot in the abdomen while attempting to take cover behind a patrol vehicle, police said.

Police Sargent Eric Gripp told reporters that authorities used technology to determine that the suspect was down near a second floor window. Police initially thought he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, but police said Friday that a medical examiner determined that he was shot by police.

The two women injured in the initial shooting were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The man who was struck in the neck was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale and intubated.

Investigators said Hartman was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic ghost gun. Sources told FOX 29 that he was known to police prior to the shootout.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter