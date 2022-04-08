Driver killed after loose tire crashes through windshield on I-95 in Philadelphia

A driver has died after Pennsylvania State Police say he was struck by a loose tire on I-95 in Philadelphia Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway between Broad and Front Streets.

Police say a tire came off of a pickup truck that was driving in the northbound lanes. The tire then entered the southbound lanes and struck the passing vehicle.

According to police, the tire went through the vehicle’s front windshield, striking the male driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter