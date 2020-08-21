Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicles on Cobbs Creek Parkway

article

Authorities have identified a woman who was fatally struck by two vehicles while crossing the street Friday night in Cobbs Creek.

Police say 25-year-old Avante Reynolds was attempting to cross Cobbs Creek Parkway around 8 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle heading northbound and thrown approximately 50 feet. She was then struck by a second vehicle traveling southbound.

Police rushed Reynolds to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she died. Only the second striking vehicle remained on the scene. Police say the first vehicle that hit Reynolds continued traveling northbound on the parkway.

No other injuries were reported.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP