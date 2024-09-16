Police impersonator sought after vehicle stopped on Route 1 in Chester County: police

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a man they say impersonated a police officer in Chester County Friday.

The PSP Avondale Station was notified Friday of a police impersonator that stopped a vehicle on US 1 in the area of Upper Oxford Township at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Officials say the victim was reportedly traveling north on US 1, when a vehicle, described to be black Cadillac Escalade, was tailgating for several miles.

They say the suspect activated red and blue emergency lights and a siren to stop the victim's vehicle.

The victim described the light as a "bubble light" that the suspect placed on top of the roof. The suspect was described as a 40 to 50-year-old heavy-set male, approximately 6'2" with black hair, a tan complexion and wearing a police style uniform with a badge.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Troop J Avondale Station Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-268-2022.