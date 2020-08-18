Police in Bucks County seek assistance locating 14-year-old missing, endangered boy
CHALFONT BOROUGH, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for assistance locating a missing, endangered boy.
Officials say 14-year-old Shaun Sathe was last seen Monday about 8 a.m., at his home in Chalfont Borough.
Shaun is 5’6”. He has black hair. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and shorts. Shaun was carrying a gray backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Shaun’s whereabouts is asked to contact Central Bucks Police at 215-345-4143. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Central Bucks Regional Police Department’s website, here.
