Police increase patrols at Upper Darby High School after social media threat

article

Police will be increasing patrols at Upper Darby High School Friday after they say they became aware of a threatening message circulating on social media.

Officials said in a letter to parents that as soon as they were informed the Director of Public Safety notified the Upper Darby Police Department.

According to officials, police advised them that they cannot authenticate that there is a direct threat to Upper Darby High School. In working with the Upper Darby Police Department, Upper Darby High School will be operating on a normal schedule on Friday.

Upper Darby Police will be on-site at the high school for the entire school day out of an abundance of caution.

Upper Darby High School was placed on lockdown after they say there was a threat made Thursday. The lockdown was lifted after it was deemed there was no active threat.

The investigation is ongoing.