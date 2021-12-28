Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Croydon on Christmas Eve

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 65-year-old man dead in Croydon on Christmas Eve.

Joanne Deamer says John Dugan and his fiancé, Tina, were walking to her house directly across the street on State Road at 4th Avenue for a Christmas Eve party when Tina came bursting in.

"I can't even remember if she knocked on the door or just came through hysterical saying someone just hit John, call 911," Deamer said.

It was just after 5 p.m. when the incident happened. Surveillance video from a nearby Sunoco station was provided to police who say the 65-year-old was struck by a dark-colored truck or SUV that just kept going.



"I ran out with a blanket. I covered him.," Deamer added. "At the time he was still alive. I think he was still alive."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. If you wish to donate, please click here.

