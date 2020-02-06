Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Ardmore

article

Police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Ardmore.

It happened at Ardmore Avenue and School Lane around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the victim was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where they died. Authorities have not released a description of the striking vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

