Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Ardmore
article
ARDMORE, Pa. - Police are searching for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Ardmore.
It happened at Ardmore Avenue and School Lane around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators say the victim was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where they died. Authorities have not released a description of the striking vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP