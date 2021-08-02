Police investigate possible murder-suicide at Vineland Quality Inn
VINELAND, N.J. - Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide at the Quality Inn in Vineland, New Jersey.
It happened on the unit block of West Landis Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday.
According to police, they discovered a 41-year-old woman deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Police say they also located a 44-year-old man dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
