Police investigate quadruple shooting in Brewerytown

Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.

It happened on the 1500 block of North 29th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder and a 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle. Two other men were also wounded in the shooting. One of the men was shot twice in the nose while the last victim was shot multiple times – once in the left collar bone, once in the right chest area, once on the left side of the abdomen, and twice in the right wrist.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say a weapon has been recovered, but so far no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

