Police investigate shooting that injured 2 in Fairhill

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

The shooting occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of Mutter Street.

According to police, one person was shot in the leg and another was shot in the stomach and arm.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

No arrests have been made at this time.

