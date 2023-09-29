Police: Man's death in Trenton considered 'suspicious'

article

The Trenton Police Department and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force are investigating a suspicious death.

Police say they discovered an unresponsive Hispanic male at the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue on the Swan Street side of an abandoned parking lot on Thursday, September 28 at around 4:20 pm.

He suffered several large lacerations to his head and face, police say.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police ask anyone with information to contact MCHTF Detective Andrew DiStefano at (609) 346-1402 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.