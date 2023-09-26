Police searching for escaped inmate in Burlington County

Authorities in New Jersey are searching for an inmate who police say escaped custody during a work detail on Tuesday.

Edward Berbon had been incarcerated since 2005 for attempted murder and was scheduled for release this coming February.

Authorities say Berbon was assigned to a halfway house and was on a work detail in Mount Laurel Township when he escaped.

Berbon is described at 6-feet-tall, 250 lbs with blue eyes and brown/gray hair.

Anyone with information on Edward Berbon's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.