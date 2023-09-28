Search of New Jersey smoke shops leads to three arrests, marijuana seized

article

Police in Gloucester Township have announced the arrests of three men after an investigation into two local smoke shops.

Following a nearly one-month long investigation for illegal sales of controlled substances, the police department executed a search warrant on Sept. 19, at two smoke shops: The Exotic Smoke Shop in Clementon and Vape and Smoke Shop in Blackwood.

During the search, officers seized large quantities of raw packaged marijuana, marijuana edibles, marijuana vape cartridges, nitrous oxide canisters and thousands of untaxed tobacco products.

Police arrested the owner of both shops, 28-year-old Abdo Saeed of Wilmington, Delaware and charged him with the leader of narcotics trafficking network, manufacturing/ distribution of CDS, distribution of CDS/park, money laundering, distribution of CDS paraphernalia, sale of device to defraud administration of law, sale of a toxic chemical (nitrous oxide), and maintaining a nuisance.

They also arrested two employees, Munzer Azafari, 29, of Staten Island and Ebrahim Alzabidi, 43, of Brooklyn, and charged them both with sale of device to defraud administration of law.

If you know someone who is suffering from addiction, please call the Gloucester Township SAVE Advocate at 856-302-7051, to get help.

If you can provide additional information, contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or call their GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. To send an Anonymous Tip via Text Message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click here to access their Anonymous Web Tip Page.