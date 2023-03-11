Police investigate the fatal shooting of a man outside a West Philadelphia convenience store
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot multiple times and killed on a West Philadelphia street, outside of a convenience store and police are searching for a suspect.
Officials say the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of North 52nd and Haverford Avenue, in West Philadelphia.
16th District officers arrived to find the victim, a 26-year-old man, shot numerous times across his body, outside a convenience store.
Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.
Police are actively searching for the shooter and say no arrests have been made.
