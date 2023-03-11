Police investigate the fatal shooting of a man outside a West Philadelphia convenience store

article

A man was shot multiple times and killed on a West Philadelphia street, outside of a convenience store and police are searching for a suspect.

Officials say the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of North 52nd and Haverford Avenue, in West Philadelphia.

16th District officers arrived to find the victim, a 26-year-old man, shot numerous times across his body, outside a convenience store.

Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

Police are actively searching for the shooter and say no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.