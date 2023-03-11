Man, woman injured in double shooting overnight in West Philadelphia

Several shots were fired in a West Philadelphia double shooting, striking both a man and woman.

Police were called to 51st Street near Market Street around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two people were found shot; a man and woman both suffering two gunshot wounds.

The woman was shot twice in the knee, while the man was shot in the arm and shoulder. Both were transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition.

Details of the shooting are unknown at this time, but a car with bullet holes in the windshield was being investigated at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.