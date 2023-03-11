Expand / Collapse search

Man struck twice as weekend shooting erupts inside Nicetown lounge, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A night out quickly turned into a shooting investigation when shots were fired inside a bar in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened inside Tender Touch Lounge on the 1900 block of Hunting Park Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

MORE HEADLINES:

At least two bullets struck a 29-year-old man in the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital, and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and it is unknown what led to the bar shooting. 