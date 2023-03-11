SETPA passenger critically injured by elderly driver who swerved around bus, police say

A man getting off a SEPTA bus was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a car, leaving him in critical condition Friday night.

Police say the 33-year-old victim stepped off a SEPTA bus at Germantown Ave and Butler Street in Nicetown around 7:30 p.m.

When the man tried to cross the street in front of the bus, police say a car drove around the bus and hit him. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 78-year-old man, stayed on scene and is said to be cooperating with police. No charges have been announced at this time.

Police are investigating the crash.