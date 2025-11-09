Police investigating 3 separate shootings across Philadelphia; all victims hospitalized

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a string of three separate shootings that left three people injured across the city between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Sunday, Nov. 9 — 4:09 a.m. (35th District)

Officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left bicep in a red Dodge Charger parked at 35th District HQ (5932 N. Broad St.).

The victim said he was shot while sitting in his vehicle near Hunting Park & Roosevelt Blvd by 2–3 unknown males who approached and opened fire.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests; motive undetermined. Investigated by the Shooting Investigation Group.

Sunday, Nov. 9 — 9:00 a.m. (14th District)

Police responded to the 7100 block of Stenton Ave for a shooting and located a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Medic 33 transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Scene remains active; no arrests or motive at this time. Investigated by the Shooting Investigation Group.

Saturday, Nov. 8 — 9:08 p.m. (25th District area)

A 17-year-old boy was grazed in the right shoulder while walking on the 3900 block of N. 7th St toward Luzerne St.

He heard multiple shots, hid under a parked car, then later went home and was taken by his parents via rideshare to Einstein, where he was treated and released.

He did not see the shooter and doesn’t believe he was targeted.

No arrests; investigation ongoing by the Shooting Investigation Group.

What's next:

All three cases remain under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).