Police investigating abduction in Upper Merion, victim located

Police in Upper Merion are investigating a possible abduction that occurred Thursday evening.

Police received a phone call from a concerned neighbor about a disturbance on the front lawn of a home in King of Prussia around 11 p.m.

At the same time, authorities also received a call from a woman screaming that her wife had just been abducted by several men who drove away in two SUVs.

Investigators say during the abduction a third car pulled up and a women believed to be working with the attackers got out and tried to assault the victims. According to police, the attackers rooted through the women's pockets and stole $300 in cash.

The men then forced the victim's wife into one of their cars and all three vehicles drove off.

According to police, the woman was able to follow the suspects and gave officers updated locations and units from Upper Merion Township, Philadelphia police, and Pennsylvania State Police responded.

The vehicles eventually got off of Route 76 and turned onto Ridge Avenue, where police were able to pull the woman over. Officers were unable to locate the two SUVs.

The woman explained to the officers that she could not identify the men or provide a reason they would abduct her wife.

While at the Upper Marion Township Police station, the victim received a phone call from her wife. Investigators say the attackers became aware that police were looking for them and dropped the woman off unharmed in the area of 59th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

Police say they believe the victim was singled out and they do not believe there is a danger to the general public.

Anyone who may have information that is helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Upper Merion Township Police at (610) 265-3232.