Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Wilmington

article

Police in Wilmington are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot.

The incident happened at approximately 828 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Towne Court.

It was there police found the teenage male gunshot victim, who was then taken to a local hospital where he has been listed in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation. No motive has been revealed at this time and no arrests have been made either.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Ford at (302) 576-3606.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter